Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,231.43. 59,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,147.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,002.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $714.98 and a 1 year high of $1,238.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.