Wedbush Comments on CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVBF. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Trading Up 5.5 %

CVB Financial stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In related news, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

