West Oak Capital LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PIPR traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $199.15. 9,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

