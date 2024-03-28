West Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,772 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

West Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 8.1% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $20,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,831 shares. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.77.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

