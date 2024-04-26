Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.57. 709,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $221.76 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.10 and a 200 day moving average of $298.81.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.37.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

