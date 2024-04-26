Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CB traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.28. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

