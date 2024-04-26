Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 56,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,490 shares of company stock worth $10,592,664. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,640. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $206.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

