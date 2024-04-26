Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $36.20 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after buying an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Honeywell International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.00. 1,378,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,933. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

