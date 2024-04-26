Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,725. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.49%.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

