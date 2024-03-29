25,710 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $61.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

