2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.31.

Get 2U alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TWOU

2U Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 2U

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth $74,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.