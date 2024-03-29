Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $190.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

