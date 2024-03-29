Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 73,306 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,306 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.