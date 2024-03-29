Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.70 and last traded at $180.38. 38,051,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 35,890,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

