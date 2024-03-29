AMI Investment Management Inc. Invests $276,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

