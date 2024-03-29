Analyzing Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD)

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Savara has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Savara alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savara and CannaPharmaRX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara N/A N/A -$54.70 million ($0.33) -15.09 CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$8.53 million ($0.03) -0.49

Profitability

Savara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Savara and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara N/A -46.27% -35.94% CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -141.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Savara shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Savara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Savara and CannaPharmaRX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara 0 0 5 0 3.00 CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Savara currently has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 64.66%. Given Savara’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Savara is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

About CannaPharmaRX

(Get Free Report)

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.