Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
