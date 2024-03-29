Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Up 534.8% in March

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 534.8% from the February 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Applied UV by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV Price Performance

NASDAQ AUVI opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $112.49.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.