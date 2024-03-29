Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $4.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $92.62.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.