Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $198.69 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $198.69 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002023 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001567 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,815,390 coins and its circulating supply is 179,816,166 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

