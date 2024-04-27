Bailard Inc. Makes New $659,000 Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,960,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after buying an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 501,032 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 883,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

