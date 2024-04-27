Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,210.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 270,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 249,635 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 548,193 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 59,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 259,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $448,187.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UE opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.60% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

