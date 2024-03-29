Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 35,454 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.