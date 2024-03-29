Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $556,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHD opened at $80.63 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.