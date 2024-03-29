Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $288.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.78 and a 200-day moving average of $257.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $219.10 and a one year high of $288.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

