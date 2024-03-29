Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 1,757 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

ADSK stock opened at $260.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

