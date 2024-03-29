BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $81.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.