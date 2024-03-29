Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target Hospitality from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Target Hospitality from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

