Susquehanna Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $59.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNX. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $55.02 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

