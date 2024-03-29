Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OTLK. Brookline Capital Management raised Outlook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Chardan Capital raised Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $155.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

