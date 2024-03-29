Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Churchill Downs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.63.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.03. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after buying an additional 38,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,231,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after buying an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

