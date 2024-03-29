Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.
Cabaletta Bio Price Performance
Shares of CABA opened at $17.06 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.
