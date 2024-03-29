TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,719. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 595.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX opened at $73.94 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -96.03 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

