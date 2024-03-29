Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Clarivate by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Clarivate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Clarivate by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLVT opened at $7.43 on Friday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

