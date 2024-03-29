BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $142.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNTX

BioNTech Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $92.25 on Friday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $131.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.