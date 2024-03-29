Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 29th total of 185,200 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brera Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of BREA stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 234,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,844. Brera has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Get Brera alerts:

Brera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.