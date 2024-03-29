Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT at C$20.67

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

Several brokerages have commented on AP.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$17.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$24.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Free Report

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.