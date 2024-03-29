Brokers Issue Forecasts for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.01. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $224.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.