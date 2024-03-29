Capstone Copper’s (CS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CS. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.56.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$8.62 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.16. The firm has a market cap of C$6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.4604439 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

