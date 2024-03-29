Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Crown Capital Partners Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CRWN opened at C$4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.84. The company has a market cap of C$26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.78. Crown Capital Partners has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$8.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.80.
About Crown Capital Partners
