Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Crown Capital Partners Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CRWN opened at C$4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.84. The company has a market cap of C$26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.78. Crown Capital Partners has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$8.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.80.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

About Crown Capital Partners

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.