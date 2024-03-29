Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

NYSE LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $334.58 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $730.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

