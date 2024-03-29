Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Western Copper and Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

WRN stock opened at C$2.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.90 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 2.07. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.63.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

