Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in March

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.5 days.

Euroapi Stock Performance

EAPIF opened at C$2.75 on Friday. Euroapi has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.62.

About Euroapi

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the composition of drugs for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids & hormones; and Opiates and controlled substances.

