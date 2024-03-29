Francis Financial Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Francis Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

