Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 116,583 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116,583 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.