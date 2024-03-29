Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 7,595,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,901,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

