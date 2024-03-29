G999 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.66 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, G999 has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00075999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00024876 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001461 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

