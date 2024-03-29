GenTrust LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.9% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,595 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 70,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,381 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

