GenTrust LLC Sells 26,304 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,304 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.81% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,302,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 932,801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after buying an additional 693,069 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth $26,339,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,130,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,051,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 295,045 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.