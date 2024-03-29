iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225,992 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.